Police arrest woman after firing gun at annual LaGrange fireworks show

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police arrested a woman after firing a gun at an annual fireworks show.

On July 4, during the annual fireworks show at Pyne Road Park at approximately 9:45 p.m., deputies were alerted to a large fight in that someone had discharged a firearm near the shoreline.

Several deputies encountered multiple people running away from the area with many of them stating that someone had a gun.

After speaking with the witnesses, it was determined that a group of people were arguing and an adult female, identified as 37-year-old Jessica Nicole Caldwell, of LaGrange, pulled a small handgun out and fired the gun in the direction of West Point Lake, not targeting any single individual, according to deputies.

Caldwell was arrested and charged with the following misdemeanors:

Discharging a firearm while under the influence

Public drunkenness

Reckless conduct

No one was injured during the incident.

