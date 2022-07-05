Project to honor military veterans coming to Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new project to honor military veterans will be coming to Uptown Columbus.

The project Veterans on Veterans will be celebrating vets starting this year.

Sixty-nine slots are available to the public.

The banners will be placed along Veterans Parkway from Victory Drive to 13th Street.

It will cost each family $150.

The Uptown Columbus organization says it is a way to herald those that have fought for our freedoms.

“We just thought it was something, really important in honor for our community especially being so close to Fort Benning and the military family that makes Columbus what we are. So we just think it is a great way to honor those who have served our country,” said Director of Communication and Marketing Tracey Green.

