Rain Chances Take a Break; Humidity Steps Up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will continue to see good rain coverage this evening, with about 40% of you seeing a shower or storm. Overnight, things dry up as per usual and we will hopefully get one more night of mild conditions. Tomorrow afternoon things really heat up and the humidity has a field day. Feels like temperatures will reach triple digits for most of us, and rain coverage drops to 20% so there’s not much chance to cool off. This remains the story for the rest of your work week with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s across the board. Overnight lows this week don’t bring much daily relief with most of us sitting in the upper 70s. By the start of your weekend, good coverage of rain returns and we should “cool off” to the low 90s again. Next week we hope to see humidity relief from a front, but this will depend if it makes it this far south or not. We will continue to keep you updated here and on the WTVM weather app throughout the week.

