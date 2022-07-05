Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Scorching heat and humidity each day, Some storms in spots

Tyler’s forecast
Pop up showers and storms will be around Tuesday along with lots of heat and humidity.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get set to sweat each day this week. Then again, it is early July! Feels like temperatures will top out in the 100 to 105 degree range most days. We expect fewer storms around mid-week. For Tuesday, after some fog early, expect a mix of sun and clouds with tons of heat and humidity! Highs mostly between 90 and 93 with pop up storms in spots ending around sunset. The heat builds Wednesday and Thursday with many expected to reach the mid 90s thanks to only a 20-30% coverage of storms in the forecast. When you account for the humidity, it will fee like the triple digits! Don’t expect much relief at night with lows in the mid to upper 70s. The pattern starts to change as early as Friday, but in general a few more storms starting showing up again by the end of the workweek. A more unsettled setup is possible for the weekend with a 50-60% chance of showers and storms at this point. Highs will still be near or above 90, feeling close to 100 with the humidity.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in single-vehicle Columbus crash Sunday night
Phenix City Fireworks Show
Phenix City Independence Day road closures
Muscogee County sheriff addresses jail overcrowding concerns
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Auburn celebrate Fourth of July at Duck Samford Stadium

Latest News

Pop up showers and storms will be around Tuesday along with lots of heat and humidity.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
grill and firework forecast
Heat Indices Up Again This Week
Happy Independence Day! Rain coverage will start to get a little lower this week. However,...
Watch for natural fireworks from Mother Nature in spots
Pop up storms are anticipated on this Independence Day. A few storms will linger into the...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go