Scorching heat and humidity each day, Some storms in spots

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get set to sweat each day this week. Then again, it is early July! Feels like temperatures will top out in the 100 to 105 degree range most days. We expect fewer storms around mid-week. For Tuesday, after some fog early, expect a mix of sun and clouds with tons of heat and humidity! Highs mostly between 90 and 93 with pop up storms in spots ending around sunset. The heat builds Wednesday and Thursday with many expected to reach the mid 90s thanks to only a 20-30% coverage of storms in the forecast. When you account for the humidity, it will fee like the triple digits! Don’t expect much relief at night with lows in the mid to upper 70s. The pattern starts to change as early as Friday, but in general a few more storms starting showing up again by the end of the workweek. A more unsettled setup is possible for the weekend with a 50-60% chance of showers and storms at this point. Highs will still be near or above 90, feeling close to 100 with the humidity.

