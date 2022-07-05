Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Section of 11th St. in Columbus to close for approximately 2 months

Road closure announced.
Road closure announced.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A section of 11th Street in Columbus is closing to both east and westbound traffic for approximately two months.

Beginning Monday, July 11, the section of 11th Street between 7th Ave. and 10th Ave. will be closed completely for two months. A detour route will be provided along 10th Avenue, 13th Street and 6th Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to proceed with caution in the area of the road closure and detour route.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in single-vehicle Columbus crash Sunday night
Phenix City Fireworks Show
Phenix City Independence Day road closures
Muscogee County sheriff addresses jail overcrowding concerns
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Auburn celebrate Fourth of July at Duck Samford Stadium

Latest News

fireworks, independence day, fourth of july
1.5 Million Georgians to hit the road this Fourth of July holiday
Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a car accident in front of Georgia Power on 11th...
Car accident causing blocked lanes on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus
Hwy. 80 in Russell County reopens after crash
Sinkhole causes road closure on 17th Street in Phenix City