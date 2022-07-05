Section of 11th St. in Columbus to close for approximately 2 months

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A section of 11th Street in Columbus is closing to both east and westbound traffic for approximately two months.

Beginning Monday, July 11, the section of 11th Street between 7th Ave. and 10th Ave. will be closed completely for two months. A detour route will be provided along 10th Avenue, 13th Street and 6th Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to proceed with caution in the area of the road closure and detour route.

