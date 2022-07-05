Business Break
Sodecia Automotive invests $2.6M in Auburn expansion

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Sodecia Safety & Mobility Auburn, Inc., a Portuguese-based stamping company, is investing $2.65 million in new equipment to expand its production in Auburn.

The company expects to create 19 new jobs in the area.

“Sodecia serves a critical role in the automotive manufacturing ecosystem here in east Alabama, and we’re proud that they chose to call Auburn home six years ago,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said. “We look forward to seeing their continued success during this season of growth.”

The company came to Auburn in 2016 by acquiring the German stamping company Kemmerich.

The city of Auburn is a strategic automotive location with 13 automotive original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, within 325 miles, including BMW, Volkswagen, Volvo and Mercedes.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

