Tips on protecting your skin from the sun during hotter months

(WBRC)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALABAMA (WTVM) - As the hot temperatures continue to rise, the Alabama Public Health Department wants to remind you to protect your skin from the high UV rays outside.

July is UV Safety Awareness Month, and skin cancer is among Alabama’s top five most common forms of cancer. However, it can be preventable.

According to the Alabama Public Health Department, there are multiple ways to keep your skin safe.

Sunscreen is a top priority when outside. Using one that is water-resistant with an SPF of 30 or higher can protect against the sun.

Limiting sun exposure, taking breaks under shade, and reapplying coats of sunscreen are also essential in protecting your skin against the sun.

Another important aspect is protecting your eyes by wearing shades.

Officials say it this important to start caring for your skin at an early age.

“Being in a southern state, June, July and August, and even September can be some of the hottest times. What we recommend is that you examine your skin. Any unfamiliar moles, any unfamiliar areas that you have come up on your skin that you’re not used to seeing, see a doctor.”

For more sun safety tips, click here.

