Uptown Columbus launches banner program to honor local veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus, Inc. has unveiled a new program to commemorate local veterans.

Officials say the Veterans on Veterans Street Banner Program allows families and friends of veterans to have their heroes honored with a full-color banner to be displayed on Veterans Parkway in Uptown Columbus.

“The banners are a small way we can acknowledge the sacrifice many of our neighbors have made serving our community and our Country,” said Tracey Green, director of communications. “Our local veterans are true heroes, and this program allows Columbus to proudly honor them in our town. We are very thankful for everyone’s support to make this wonderful project happen.”

The heavy-duty vinyl banners, honoring veterans from the Columbus region, will be displayed for a full year.

There are currently 69 banner spots available.

Each banner costs $150.

Banners will be placed on light poles on Veterans Parkway from Victory Drive to 13th Street.

The service member must be retired or honorably discharged.

This program is open to service members that have lived in Muscogee County, Georgia, or Russell or Lee counties in Alabama (Fort Benning, GA included).

The banner size is 24″ wide x 50″ long, double-sided. The veteran’s name and service details will be displayed on the banner.

Banners will be put up around Veterans Day each year and will hang until October of the following year when new veterans can be honored.

At the end of the term, the banner will be given to the family or banner sponsor.

Banners are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Application and payment are made at Uptown Columbus. After payment is

completed, the applicant will receive directions on how to provide information and

photos for the banner.

The Veterans on Veterans Street Banner Program has been developed through a partnership with Georgia Power Company and the City of Columbus.

