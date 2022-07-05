Water woes continue in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - We first told you about the water problems in Marion County last month, but now water has been restored, some residents tell us they are still having issues.

Spencer Welch is now able to wash his hands in his home, but that wasn’t the case last month.

“We personally were without water, for I want to say on day 16 we started getting a little trickle, it was about day 18 or 19 that we fully got water back and could run the clothes washer and dishwasher and things like that,” says Welch.

Officials with clear water solutions told us a lightning strike caused the water outage, but now Welch says several other issues still need to be resolved. “Since then, our pressure has been mostly consistent. It’s still been very low,” says Marion County resident Angela Crutchfield. But he’s not the only one.

“We don’t have good pressure because there has to be leaks there,” says Crutchfield. As you can see in these Facebook posts, the water is cloudy or discolored. Residents say they are getting mixed messages from Clearwater solutions, messages to boil water and other messages that say the water is safe to drink.

The folks in Marion County tell us the temporary fix isn’t good enough.

“It’s like putting a band-aide on a bullet wound,” says Crutchfield. One resident even posting the water gives her dogs and horses diarrhea, but for Spencer Welch, he just wants the problems resolved for all his neighbors.

