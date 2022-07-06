Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers confirms an inmate who escaped from the Lowndes County Detention Facility is back in custody.

According to CrimeStoppers, Christina Thurman maneuvered her way over a recreational fence to make her escape before 2:20 a.m. Tuesday. She was recaptured Wednesday afternoon.

Thurman was taken into custody in a parking lot off Interstate 65 in Hope Hull. CrimeStoppers said an anonymous caller tipped them off to her location.

Thurman is being housed in Lowndes County pending her trial for capital murder in Choctaw County, according to CrimeStoppers. Court documents state she shot and killed Michael Lockhart Jr. in August 2021.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.