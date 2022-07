COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police located a missing 79-year-old man.

Harold McBride went missing from the 4500 block of Cusseta Road on July 5 between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

According to police, he is in good health.

If you have any information on any missing person, please contact 911 or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

