Jan. 6 panel announces next hearing for July 12

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, speaks as the House select committee investigating...
Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., left, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., right, listen.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Jan. 6 panel has announced that it will reconvene Tuesday, July 12, for another public hearing on its investigation into the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

The committee did not disclose the topic of the hearing.

Last week, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson delivered devastating testimony against former President Donald Trump.

Hutchinson painted a picture of Trump as an angry, defiant president who was trying to let armed supporters avoid security screenings at a rally on the morning of Jan. 6 to protest his 2020 election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

She recounted a conversation with Tony Ornato, Trump’s deputy chief of staff for operations, who, she testified, said Trump grabbed at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV when the Secret Service refused to let him go to the Capitol after the rally.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone was subpoenaed by the committee, who investigators were hopeful would appear Wednesday for a deposition.

The House Jan. 6 select committee wants former White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify. (Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES/SENATE TV/HOUSE RECORDING STUDIO)

The panel also said it would welcome follow-up details from Secret Service members who were with Trump that day.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

