Lanett police still seeking answers in Friday shooting incident

LANETT, Ala. (WTVG) - Lanett police are still seeking answers in a Friday shooting that left a man injured.

Authorities said it happened at the entrance to the old Jackson Heights Projects at the intersection of Cherry Drive and North 14th Avenue. According to officers, the victim was found suffering from a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local trauma center for treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-5295 or 334-644-2146. Tips can also be submitted to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.

