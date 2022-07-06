Non-profit organization needs help in sending letters, drawing to children in Ukraine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been 132 days since the start of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

As the citizens of Ukraine continue to struggle -- a non-profit organization made up of a group of friends from Ukraine started Ukraine TrustChain.

Since the start of the war, the team has evacuated over 37,000 people from war zones, fed over 50,000 people and helped with refugee shelters and medical assistance. Through hard times-- Ukraine TrustChain wanted to put a smile on Ukraine children’s faces by collecting drawings and encouraging letters from U.S. citizens.

The founder of Ukraine TrustChain says it means the world to them to see they are getting support from people on the outside. He says priest Andriy Pinchuk in Ukraine has been helping tremendously by providing citizens with these letters, which brightens their day.

Founder Ilya Knizhnik says, “He is able to print these letters directly in Ukraine, and it’s just something small to brighten up a world that’s otherwise very dreary. It’s a major impact on children, and this will hopefully brighten up their day knowing that children across the world and on the other side of the ocean support them.”

If you would like to send in a letter or drawing, all you have to do is take a picture of it and email it, and they will print it out in Ukraine for the kids.

Send all drawings and letters to contact@ukrainetrustchain.org.

