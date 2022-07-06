Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Not much rain, A ton of heat and humidity

Tyler’s forecast
Only a few showers and storms are expected to dot the region today at best. However, there...
Only a few showers and storms are expected to dot the region today at best. However, there won't be any shortage of heat and humidity!(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Very hot and sticky for the rest of the week so please take it easy if you have to work outside. A heat advisory is in effect for the Chattahoochee Valley today, and perhaps most of the week, as it will feel at least like 105 degrees during the peak heating of the day! Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky Wednesday. Highs in the mid 90s, but again it will feel even hotter! A few isolated PM storms are possible with only around 20% rain coverage. We’ll start off Thursday in the upper 70s to near 80 giving us a head start to heat up! Highs reach the mid to upper 90s not to mention the oppressive humidity. A couple more late afternoon and evening storms are possible; the rain coverage is around 30%. Each day through the weekend, the rain coverage is expected to go up. From Friday and through the weekend, we could see rain and storms dropping down from the north at any time; some may be strong or severe. For the weekend, it shouldn’t be a washout; but I do have a 50 to 60% coverage of storms in the forecast. We’ll keep you posted. Highs are still expected to reach the low to mid 90s most days. Another string of days in the 90s is expected next week with pretty typical hit or miss storms in the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in single-vehicle Columbus crash Sunday night
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
Muscogee County sheriff addresses jail overcrowding concerns
During the Fourth of July holiday travel period, 20 people were killed, according to the...
20 killed in Georgia holiday travel period
Columbus police searching for missing 79-year-old man with possible dementia
Columbus police searching for missing 79-year-old man with possible dementia

Latest News

Very hot and steamy Wednesday with not much rain.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
heat + humidity this week
Rain Chances Take a Break; Humidity Steps Up
Get set to sweat each day this week. Then again, it is early July! Feels like temperatures will...
Scorching heat and humidity each day, Some storms in spots
Pop up showers and storms will be around Tuesday along with lots of heat and humidity.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go