Not much rain, A ton of heat and humidity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Very hot and sticky for the rest of the week so please take it easy if you have to work outside. A heat advisory is in effect for the Chattahoochee Valley today, and perhaps most of the week, as it will feel at least like 105 degrees during the peak heating of the day! Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky Wednesday. Highs in the mid 90s, but again it will feel even hotter! A few isolated PM storms are possible with only around 20% rain coverage. We’ll start off Thursday in the upper 70s to near 80 giving us a head start to heat up! Highs reach the mid to upper 90s not to mention the oppressive humidity. A couple more late afternoon and evening storms are possible; the rain coverage is around 30%. Each day through the weekend, the rain coverage is expected to go up. From Friday and through the weekend, we could see rain and storms dropping down from the north at any time; some may be strong or severe. For the weekend, it shouldn’t be a washout; but I do have a 50 to 60% coverage of storms in the forecast. We’ll keep you posted. Highs are still expected to reach the low to mid 90s most days. Another string of days in the 90s is expected next week with pretty typical hit or miss storms in the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.