Officers arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect, accomplice in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people are behind bars following an arrest by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force and the Sex Offender Task Force.

On July 6, validated gang member and sex offender Rakeym Williams was arrested, along with his accomplice Marilyn Charleston.

Williams had 11 outstanding warrants with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department. His warrants are as follows:

Aggravated Assault (CPD)

Failure to Register as Sex Offender - (MCSO)

Violation of Probation - 4 counts (MCSO)

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon (MCSO)

Burglary – 1st Degree (CPD)

Theft by Taking (CPD)

Cruelty to Children – 3rd Degree (CPD)

Criminal Trespass (CPD)

Williams was also on the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted list and Columbus Police Department’s 2022 Violent Crime Offenders Wanted Person BOLO list.

Charleston was arrested with Williams on the scene for harboring a sex offender.

Authorities took both to the Muscogee County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.