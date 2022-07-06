Pacelli names Adam Thomas head baseball coach

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Anne Pacelli has hired Adam Thomas to replace the legendary Bobby Howard as the head Vikings baseball coach.

Thomas, an Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, comes from Chattahoochee Valley Community College. Thomas has served as the Pirates Athletic Director since 2003. He also spent 19 seasons as the Pirates head baseball coach.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Pacelli family. I’m following in the footsteps of a legend in Coach (Bobby) Howard. He’s done a phenomenal job of building the program, and I look forward to continuing to improve upon what he’s built,” said Thomas in a statement. “I’m glad to be back home; I’m glad to be a head coach again, and I’m humbled to be able to do that in a Pacelli baseball uniform.”

Pacelli has hired Carson Bowers as an assistant baseball coach. Bowers was an assistant coach at CVCC last spring.

The new baseball coaching staff will be introduced on Monday, July 11 at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.