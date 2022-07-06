Two Phenix City youth baseball teams head to regionals

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - It is an exciting time in Phenix City. Two youth baseball teams are heading to regionals.

Congratulations to 8U and 9U All-Stars.

A home run derby was held at Lakewood Park. Both teams are undefeated state champions and are getting close to the Cal Ripkin World Series.

Family and friends were out to watch the big swings tonight.

Donations were also made ahead of the trips to regionals.

The 8U’s will travel to Mobile and the 9U’s to Hot Springs.

“We thought it would be a great opportunity to give them a chance to hit in front of their hometown. The fields get a lot bigger, so this is kind of their last opportunity to hit home runs, for the most part, so we’re excited for them to get out there. Like I said, they love it, so it makes it all worth it,” said the 8U’s Head Coach Casey Rasmus.

The tournament begins later this week. News Leader 9 wishes the best of luck to the Phenix City All-Stars.

