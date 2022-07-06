Urban Air Adventure Park to open Columbus location

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new year-round indoor playground is coming soon to Columbus.

Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park will join Publix and other tenants at Bradley Park Square. It will housed in the former Stein Mart building.

The action-packed entertainment center is known for providing a host of activities for kids to explore, but the company says their facilities include attractions for people of all ages. They also offer a place for kids’ birthday parties, special events and family fun.

According to its website, some parks feature indoor skydiving, laser tag and wall climbing.

While the company has not announced an opening timeframe, construction is already underway.

