Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says

The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to dress up like superheroes to wish him goodbye.(Provided by Family)
By Amber Stegall and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - The parents of a Texas child currently on life support are asking for prayers during a difficult time.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office reports it found 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt unconscious in a swimming pool on July 2.

KCBD reports the 4-year-old was taken to the Covenant Medical Center by emergency services, but his mother shared on social media that the family has “chosen to support the life his body has left and salvage as many organs to donate them.”

The family said a memorial account had been set up at Plains Capital Bank to help with funeral expenses. They are also asking for all superheroes to attend their superhero child’s final mission with a Friday gathering at Maxey Park.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park will join Publix and other tenants at Bradley Park Square.
Urban Air Adventure Park to open Columbus location
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
Woman killed in single-vehicle Columbus crash Sunday night
Officers arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect, accomplice in Muscogee County
Officers arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect, accomplice in Muscogee County
Muscogee County sheriff addresses jail overcrowding concerns

Latest News

WTVM Fuel Finders
A recovering teacher describes what occurred in the Uvalde school shooting.
Recovering teacher describes Uvalde school shooting
Investigators in Hawaii continue their investigation into a mother's murder with a family...
Son directs police to mother’s body after shooting her in face, court documents say
Toddler boy left orphaned after parade shooting