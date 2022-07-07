Celebration On The Green honors fallen Bibb County Deputy and recovering partner

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Fourth of July has come and gone, along with all the festivities that go with it, but not for one town in Bibb County. Centreville has a years-long tradition of setting aside the weekend after the Fourth to celebrate. The gathering this weekend will be one of celebration tinged with sadness.

The Celebration On The Green will take place on July 10 starting at 5:00 p.m. near the Centreville Post Office.

“It’s going to be phenomenal,” said Centreville Mayor Mike Oakley.

The town sets aside a separate weekend from the official Fourth because local leaders wanted to give their citizens a chance to celebrate with their families and friends. The Celebration On the Green will be more of a community celebration but also a remembrance of Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson and his partner Deputy Christopher Poole. Both pursued an armed suspect in June. Gunshots were fired. Johnson was injured and later died. Poole was shot too but survived and is recovering.

“Even though we mourn the loss of Brad, we celebrate his life and what he meant to us, so and we’re going to continue that celebration on Sunday and celebrate the great country we live in and the sacrifice of those who have learned and know what it’s like to serve something greater than themselves,” said Mayor Oakley.

Mayor Mike Oakley says the annual attendance is typically around a thousand. Because of what happened recently, he expects the turnout to be even higher.

