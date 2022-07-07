Business Break
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office to hold memorial ride for fallen deputy

Deputy J'Mar Abel
Deputy J'Mar Abel(Source: Chambers County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chamber County Sheriff’s Office Memorial Ride is set to commemorate fallen hero Deputy J’Mar Colin Abel.

The memorial ride will be held on Saturday, July 16, with registration going on from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Chambers County Courthouse in LaFayette.

All street-legal vehicles will be allowed to partake, costing $20 per vehicle.

“He loved to be at work, had a smile on his face, willing to get out there and help folks, would never have any complaints during his time with us, which was only two years.”

All proceeds will go into a trust fund for Abel’s children and assist his fiance while she cannot work. Their daughter will be born this upcoming August.

