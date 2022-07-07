Business Break
Columbus parent reacts COVID-19 vaccinations for children

Vaccines for younger children
Vaccines for younger children(KTTC)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced that children six months and older could become vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement was made in June, but now the health department in Columbus is making sure parents know the vaccine is readily available.

No appointment is needed to get the vaccine for both children and adults.

They say if you are nervous about vaccinating your child, contact your healthcare provider.

“Every situation with every person is unique, and your health care provider knows your situation the best, so if you have any questions or concerns, talk to them, and when you come to the health department, you can talk to our nurse in depth about your health.”

You and your child can vaccinate against COVID-19 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the health department on Comer Avenue in Columbus.

