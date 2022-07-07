Business Break
Efforts to restore Smiths Station’s emergency service underway

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials say efforts are underway to restore fire and emergency medical services in Smiths Station.

In February, ambulance transports were suspended indefinitely in the area. Severe staffing and lack of funds, made worse by the pandemic, were cited as causes for the suspension.

In the meantime, while officials find a solution, East Alabama Medical Center has stepped up to help.

The hospital says they had had an ambulance in Smiths Station for many years, including when the area’s fire and rescue ran its ambulance service.

Bayles adds he is confident the area has access to emergency care.

We also reached out to Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland. While he would not go into detail about solutions, he did say agreements are currently being signed.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

