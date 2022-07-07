Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter celebrating 76 years

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, left, and...
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, left, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter look at a birthday cake during Jimmy Carter's 90th birthday celebration held at Georgia Southwestern University, in Americus, Ga. Carter, the oldest former U.S. chief executive ever, will quietly mark his 97th birthday at home in southwest Georgia on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, an aide said. (AP Photo/Branden Camp, File)(Branden Camp | AP)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter have been married 76 years.

According to Biography.com, Rosalynn Carter was a close childhood friend of Jimmy’s sister Ruth. But it wasn’t until 1945 that Jimmy noticed Rosalynn.

Carter was in his final year at Annapolis and had returned home for a visit.

Rosalynn was a freshman at nearby Georgia Southwestern College.

One night when Jimmy’s plans fell through with another girl, he impulsively asked Rosalynn to the movies. They shared a kiss afterward and Jimmy told his mother that he had met his future wife.

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966 file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife,...
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966 file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife, Rosalynn, at his Atlanta campaign headquarters. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/File)(Horace Cort | AP)

The couple were married on July 7, 1946, at the Plains Methodist Church just weeks after Jimmy’s graduation.

The couple moved to Norfolk, Virginia, for Jimmy’s first naval assignment. It was there that Rosalynn gave birth to the first of the couple’s four children.

The family would also live in Hawaii, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts before settling in New York state.

When Jimmy’s father died in 1953, they moved back to Georgia to run the family’s interests, including a peanut farm. Rosalynn was initially unhappy about the move but eventually settled in.

In 1962, Carter won a seat in the Georgia State Senate and his political career began.

He became governor in 1970 and then ran for president in 1976.

FILE - In this July 15, 1976 file photo Jimmy Carter with Wife Rosalynn Carter at the National...
FILE - In this July 15, 1976 file photo Jimmy Carter with Wife Rosalynn Carter at the National Convention in Madison Square Garden in New York. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo, File)(Anonymous | AP)

Rosalynn became the first presidential spouse to have her own office in the East Wing and was a close advisor to her husband.

After failing to be re-elected in 1980, the couple moved back to Georgia. They co-founded The Carter Center in Atlanta and spent decades fighting for peace and fighting against diseases around the world.

They also began working with Habitat for Humanity, helping build thousands of homes over the years in countries around the world.

FILE - In this May 10, 1979 file photo, President Jimmy Carter pauses to kiss first lady...
FILE - In this May 10, 1979 file photo, President Jimmy Carter pauses to kiss first lady Rosalynn Carter as he boards a helicopter in Washington, for the trip from the White House to Camp David, Maryland. Sign at upper left is on the tail of the helicopter. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File)(Barry Thumma | AP)

In 2002, Jimmy was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work.

In March 2019, Carter became the longest-living president in American history and the couple celebrated their 73rd anniversary.

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2009, file photo former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn...
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2009, file photo former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn look at a new interactive exhibit at the Jimmy Carter Library and Museum in Atlanta. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park will join Publix and other tenants at Bradley Park Square.
Urban Air Adventure Park to open Columbus location
Officers arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect, accomplice in Muscogee County
Officers arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect, accomplice in Muscogee County
Georgia Department of Labor
Settlement reached with GA Department of Labor over handling of unemployment
Benning Hill Park
Man ID’d after body found at Benning Hills Park in Columbus
Explosion detonated at controversial Georgia Guidestones monument.
Explosion destroys part of Georgia Guidestones

Latest News

Benning Hill Park
Man ID’d after body found at Benning Hills Park in Columbus
Harris Co. School District extends free summer meals through July 21
Local sunflower field in Auburn opens for second year to public
Local sunflower field in Auburn opens for second year to public
It might be time to revisit our skincare habits and make sure our skin is getting the care and...
UV Safety Awareness Month: Protecting the skin from harmful sun side effects