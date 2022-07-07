Harris Co. School District extends free summer meals through July 21

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County School District is extending the Seamless Summer Feeding Program through July 21.

The program was suspended the week of July 4 and will resume July 11. Any child 18 years and younger will be given meals at no cost.

Meals are distributed at Park Elementary - located at 13185 US-27 in Hamilton.

The weekly meal pickups are scheduled for Monday, July 11, and Monday, July 18. The daily meal pickup is Monday through Thursday between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Each child will receive a breakfast and a lunch for each day of the week.

At this time, school is set to resume on Friday, August 5.

The required application form for school year free and reduced price meals will be available for completion through August 26. The USDA meal waivers that provided free meals for all students during the COVID-19 pandemic have not been extended into the new 2022-2023 school year.

“Because the free meal program is ending, we want to remind and encourage all parents to complete the free and reduced meal application form for their school-aged children,” Shelia Baker, assistant superintendent of support services. “We encourage anyone who qualifies to complete the form. And we encourage anyone who knows of a family who will qualify to encourage them to complete and submit the form.”

To qualify for free and reduced meals, families must first complete the “Harris County Household Application for Free and Reduced Price School Meals.” The application form will be available beginning July 1 the following ways:

Online on the HCSD website under the “School Nutrition” tab

Paper forms will be available at: HCSD School Nutrition Office (132 Barnes Mill Road, Hamilton), Park Elementary during the summer feeding July 11-21 Harris County Back to School Rush, Saturday, July 30 Each school’s Sneak-A-Peek, August 3 and 4 Will be sent home on the first day of school with all students



Though parents are encouraged to complete and return the form as quickly as possible, the deadline for the application is Friday, August 26. Completed paper applications should be returned to the child’s homeroom teacher or school cafeteria manager.

