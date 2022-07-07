Hottest day is today, Humidity not going anywhere in the days ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The peak of this heat wave is today, but the humidity isn’t leaving us anytime soon despite a rise in rain chances through the weekend. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Wednesday. Another very hot and steamy day is on tap; it will feel like at least 105 degrees in most spots between 2 and 7 PM with actual air temperatures in the mid to upper 90s unless you get rain. We have a 20-30% coverage of showers and storms today as they try to develop and move in from the north. Most of us are expected to stay dry. After overnight lows again in the upper 70s to near 80, our highs to close out the workweek climb into the low to mid 90s. A few isolated showers are possible Friday morning followed by our main focal point for a 40-50% coverage of showers and storms coming in the afternoon, evening and perhaps overnight. The area of high pressure that’s been increasing our temperature this week scoots into the Plains over the weekend allowing a front to slowly approach from the north. Our only hope for some heat relief is more rain around to keep us closer to 90 toward the weekend and early next week. Our highest rain coverage, 50-70% arrives this weekend. Sunday may feature a little better chance to get wet. However, you should be prepared either day to head in at some point, especially during the afternoons and evenings. Some rain may linger later at night and early in the morning in spots and some storms could also be strong to severe packing gusty winds and torrential downpours. By Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, the pattern looks more typical of summer with storms more spaced out and highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.