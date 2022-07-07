Business Break
Advertisement

Investigation underway after dead body found at Benning Hill Park in Columbus

Benning Hill Park
Benning Hill Park(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently investigating a scene where a dead body was found at Benning Hills Park.

The details are limited at the time, but according to Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim’s identity is unknown.

The details are limited at the time. However, we are told the scene does appear to be a homicide.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more details.

