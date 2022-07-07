Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Montgomery civil rights attorney Fred Gray, others get Medal of Freedom

The White House ceremony starts at 1 p.m. Central on Thursday
President Joe Biden awards the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of...
President Joe Biden awards the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to Fred Gray during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Gray is a prominent civil rights attorney who represented Rosa Parks, the NAACP and Martin Luther King Jr., who called Gray "the chief counsel for the protest movement." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - Montgomery native and famed civil rights attorney Fred D. Gray Sr., was in the nation’s capital Thursday to receive one of the nation’s highest civilian honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Gray, who still practices law in Tuskegee at the age of 91, was among those honored in a White House ceremony, hosted by President Joe Biden.

The honor comes after more than a year of lobbying President Joe Biden’s administration by U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7.

“Words cannot describe my excitement,” Sewell said in a statement announcing the honor a week ago. “From the very beginning, I’ve known that there is no one more deserving of our nation’s highest civilian honor than Attorney Gray whose trailblazing work helped end segregation and advance a more equitable future. Attorney Gray is one of the most consequential civil rights lawyers of our time.”

Gray’s storied career includes representation of the likes of Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, John Lewis and others.

READ MORE
Alabama State University historian talks about Fred Gray's legacy

The Medal of Freedom was given to 17 recipients Thursday, some posthumously.

Honorees include actor Denzel Washington, gymnast Simone Biles and the late Republican Arizona Senator John McCain.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park will join Publix and other tenants at Bradley Park Square.
Urban Air Adventure Park to open Columbus location
Officers arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect, accomplice in Muscogee County
Officers arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect, accomplice in Muscogee County
Georgia Department of Labor
Settlement reached with GA Department of Labor over handling of unemployment
Benning Hill Park
Man ID’d after body found at Benning Hills Park in Columbus
Explosion detonated at controversial Georgia Guidestones monument.
Georgia Guidestones demolished after explosion

Latest News

Centreville has a years-long tradition of setting aside the weekend after the Fourth to...
Celebration On The Green honors fallen Bibb County Deputy and recovering partner
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Explosion detonated at controversial Georgia Guidestones monument.
Georgia Guidestones demolished after explosion
Bond denied for Gunna
Bond denied in Atlanta for rapper known as Gunna