Montgomery civil rights attorney Fred Gray, others get Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - Montgomery native and famed civil rights attorney Fred D. Gray Sr., was in the nation’s capital Thursday to receive one of the nation’s highest civilian honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Gray, who still practices law in Tuskegee at the age of 91, was among those honored in a White House ceremony, hosted by President Joe Biden.

The honor comes after more than a year of lobbying President Joe Biden’s administration by U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7.

Fred Gray receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House! He is in great company on that stage! pic.twitter.com/dMWmQcFpgC — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) July 7, 2022

“Words cannot describe my excitement,” Sewell said in a statement announcing the honor a week ago. “From the very beginning, I’ve known that there is no one more deserving of our nation’s highest civilian honor than Attorney Gray whose trailblazing work helped end segregation and advance a more equitable future. Attorney Gray is one of the most consequential civil rights lawyers of our time.”

As a beneficiary of his work I’m proud to be @WhiteHouse today to honor a hero of the civil rights movement Attorney Fred Gray who will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. pic.twitter.com/N8SXYPnpKe — Steven L Reed (@stevenlouisreed) July 7, 2022

From serving as the "chief counsel" of the Civil Rights Movement to being one of the first African Americans elected to the AL House of Representatives since Reconstruction, Fred Gray has lived an extraordinary life & is more than deserving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom! — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) July 7, 2022

Gray’s storied career includes representation of the likes of Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, John Lewis and others.

The Medal of Freedom was given to 17 recipients Thursday, some posthumously.

Honorees include actor Denzel Washington, gymnast Simone Biles and the late Republican Arizona Senator John McCain.

