Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee County employee arrested for theft of over $10,000 in property tax payments

Muscogee County employee arrested for theft of over $10,000 in property tax payments
Muscogee County employee arrested for theft of over $10,000 in property tax payments(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County employee is arrested following a theft investigation by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Ayoina Shipp was arrested on July 7 and charged with felony theft by conversion.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, the Muscogee County Tax Commissioner requested an investigation into their office due to possible theft and criminal activity.

During the sheriff’s office’s investigation, authorities discovered the suspect unlawfully and knowingly stole over $10,000 in property tax payments while employed.

A warrant was issued for Shipp’s arrest, and she was taken to the Muscogee County Jail by the sheriff’s office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force without incident.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park will join Publix and other tenants at Bradley Park Square.
Urban Air Adventure Park to open Columbus location
Officers arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect, accomplice in Muscogee County
Officers arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect, accomplice in Muscogee County
Georgia Department of Labor
Settlement reached with GA Department of Labor over handling of unemployment
Benning Hill Park
Man ID’d after body found at Benning Hills Park in Columbus
Explosion detonated at controversial Georgia Guidestones monument.
Georgia Guidestones demolished after explosion

Latest News

President Joe Biden awards the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of...
Civil rights attorney Fred Gray ‘humbled’ by Medal of Freedom
Deputy J'Mar Abel
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office to hold memorial ride for fallen deputy
Greg Countryman, Jr.
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy pulls twins to safety
Opelika expert shares tips on how to interact when you sight coyotes