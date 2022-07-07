Muscogee County employee arrested for theft of over $10,000 in property tax payments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County employee is arrested following a theft investigation by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Ayoina Shipp was arrested on July 7 and charged with felony theft by conversion.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, the Muscogee County Tax Commissioner requested an investigation into their office due to possible theft and criminal activity.

During the sheriff’s office’s investigation, authorities discovered the suspect unlawfully and knowingly stole over $10,000 in property tax payments while employed.

A warrant was issued for Shipp’s arrest, and she was taken to the Muscogee County Jail by the sheriff’s office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force without incident.

