Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy pulls twins to safety

Greg Countryman, Jr.
Greg Countryman, Jr.(Source: Piedmont Columbus Regional)
By Katrice Nolan
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “When I heard the call, I was actually getting off, but of course, it was a serious call, so I decided to try to go ahead and help,” says Countryman. Deputy Greg Countryman, Jr. says he arrived at this home on Billings Lake Drive. The twins were already pulled from the pool but were unconscious.

“When I first got there, I saw that the kids were laying out unconscious, so they were pulled from the pool upon getting there, and from there I started giving CPR,” says Countryman. And the 22-year-old didn’t think twice before saving the twin boy and girl.

“I think it’s God, it’s a great thing to do, but I could not have done it without God,” says Countryman. According to the report on the incident from the sheriff’s office, the mother tried rendering CPR to the girl before deputy countryman arrived. He says seeing a mother try to save her child’s life is one he will not forget.

“The mother she was pretty shocked when I got there. She was still in shock afterwards of course due to the situation,” says Countryman.

According to the report, the 2-year-old twins spent time in the neo0natal intensive care unit or NICU at Piedmont Regional, where Deputy Countryman checked on them, and he says he is thankful they are doing well.

“It’s a blessing overall to see that the twins survived and i believe God has a purpose for them,” says Countryman.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

