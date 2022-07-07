Business Break
Opelika experts shares tips on how to interact when you sight coyotes

(Source: WFAA via CNN)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Recent sightings of coyotes in some regions of Opelika have residents concerned for their safety.

According to an environmental service official- Opelika has a lot of new developments in subdivisions where it’s bringing Coyotes out of their natural habitats.

If you are in a situation where you are faced with a Coyote, make loud noises to scare them off.

It’s also a good idea not to walk at night if you know they live in your area.

If you have pets, keep an eye on them when they are outside in the dark and don’t let them roam around by themselves outside the fence.

Opelika environmental service director Terry White says they are skittish animals and will most likely be more scared of you than you are of them.

“A couple things don’t go out walking at night near wooded areas or always be aware of when you’re near wooded areas. The ones we’ve seen are near wooded areas, but they’re getting out and walking around. Just always be aware if you ever have a sighting or you’re concerned, you can call our office. We will send out patrol to check it.”

The Opelika Environmental Service Department reminds everyone to follow those steps to keep themselves safe and always be aware of their surroundings.

