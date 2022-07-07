The Valley Experiencing the Continuation of Summertime Showers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The summertime evening pop-up showers are in the Chattahoochee Valley again today. We will see a continuation of this pattern heading into tomorrow and the weekend. A heat advisory is in place this evening with heat index values as high as 106 and that’s due to all the moisture hanging around. For the rest of your Thursday, expect pop-up showers that are scattered throughout the valley that are very hit or miss. Friday is shaping up to be much like today but the rain coverage is going to be slightly increased with a high temperature of 95 and mugginess staying around. The rain pattern continues into the weekend and Sunday has the greatest chance of being the wet day. The weekend temperatures will start in the mid-70s and warm back up to the low-90s, and clouds will stay in the forecast as the evening rain moves in. In the days ahead, the feels-like temperatures are back in the triple digits as the moisture in the air is keeping us insulated and muggy.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.