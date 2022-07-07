Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

The Valley Experiencing the Continuation of Summertime Showers

Allie Ann’s Forecast
PM 7D Feels Like Temp Bar Graph
PM 7D Feels Like Temp Bar Graph(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The summertime evening pop-up showers are in the Chattahoochee Valley again today. We will see a continuation of this pattern heading into tomorrow and the weekend. A heat advisory is in place this evening with heat index values as high as 106 and that’s due to all the moisture hanging around.  For the rest of your Thursday, expect pop-up showers that are scattered throughout the valley that are very hit or miss. Friday is shaping up to be much like today but the rain coverage is going to be slightly increased with a high temperature of 95 and mugginess staying around.  The rain pattern continues into the weekend and Sunday has the greatest chance of being the wet day. The weekend temperatures will start in the mid-70s and warm back up to the low-90s, and clouds will stay in the forecast as the evening rain moves in. In the days ahead, the feels-like temperatures are back in the triple digits as the moisture in the air is keeping us insulated and muggy.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park will join Publix and other tenants at Bradley Park Square.
Urban Air Adventure Park to open Columbus location
Officers arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect, accomplice in Muscogee County
Officers arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect, accomplice in Muscogee County
Georgia Department of Labor
Settlement reached with GA Department of Labor over handling of unemployment
Benning Hill Park
Man ID’d after body found at Benning Hills Park in Columbus
Explosion detonated at controversial Georgia Guidestones monument.
Georgia Guidestones demolished after explosion

Latest News

Just as much heat and humidity is in the forecast today around the southern half of the country.
Hottest day is today, Humidity not going anywhere in the days ahead
Very hot and sticky today with a few storms around. Rain coverage goes up in the coming days!
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Heavy rain led to flooding Monday in parts of Alabama. Some areas of Birmingham were hit...
June 2022 Rainfall
dewpoint 7day wtvm
Humid Heat Here to Stay