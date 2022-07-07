Business Break
Valley man allegdely involved in elderly wife’s death dies

(Source: Chambers County Detention Facility)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The man accused of contributing to his wife’s death has passed away.

Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds says authorities found 74-year-old Walter Hawkins unresponsive this morning.

The Chambers County Coroner’s Office tells us Hawkins died of natural causes.

If you remember, he and his daughter, Christy Hawkins, were charged for 72-year-old Janice Hawkins’ death.

Officials said the woman was found in bad living conditions and in dirty clothes back in March.

An autopsy report shows she was underweight and suffered from malnutrition.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

