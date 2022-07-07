WTVM Fuel Finders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “$3.87, it’s been about 5 dollars in Birmingham, so I’m fixing to fill up.” Damon Tate travels through the Chattahoochee valley for work, but he says seeing this low price made him pull over quickly.

“Just tell everybody else to put that on their gas, and I’ll be stopping at their store,” says Tate.

If only it were that simple for gas prices to drop. “With gas prices, it’s like a franchise. Gas stations get paid a guaranteed fee,” says driver Antonio Willis. Those fees are hitting everyone where it hurts. “It’s hurting my wallet, that’s for sure definitely,” says Tate.

But here at WTVM, we have created a Facebook page called fuel finders, just log on and press like, and you can list cheap gas prices for all members of the group to see. Here are a few places we found already in our area.

Liberty gas across from the civic center is $3.87 a gallon, and the circle k in the same area is $3.85 a gallon. Even cheaper is the Walmart on Whittlesey Boulevard at $3.76 a gallon.

In Phenix City, Alabama, where a gas tax is still in effect, the marathon on highway 280 is $4.09 a gallon, and the Sunoco on the same highway is offering gas at the same price. It’s a 30-cent difference in the prices we have been seeing, but some people say no matter what, we have to pay it to get around.

“It doesn’t matter it’s going to be the same amount,” says Willis.

To join the WTVM Fuel Finder Facebook page, click here.

