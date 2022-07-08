Business Break
3 juveniles arrested following alleged shooting in Opelika

(Source: Raycom Media)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three juveniles are now in the custody of the Opelika Police Department following an alleged shooting in the Avenue A area.

On July 8, at approximately 2 p.m., officers responded to calls of shots being fired near South 4th Street.

After speaking with a witness, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a car that was identified as the suspected vehicle.

According to authorities, the three juvenile suspects in the car sped off and crashed into another vehicle at the 2nd Avenue and North 8th Street intersection.

The driver was taken into custody, while the other two ran away from the scene. They were, however, found shortly after and taken into custody as well.

This case is still under investigation, and additional charges are still pending at this time.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

