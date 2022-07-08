3 suspects arrested by Auburn police on multiple drug-related charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects have been arrested by the Auburn Police Department (APD) on multiple drug-related charges.

On July 7, APD, with the assistance of the county-wide SWAT team, executed a search warrant on Shelton Mill Road.

Authorities recovered Fentanyl (which was crushed into pill form to resemble Xanax), heroin, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and marijuana.

Keondre Thomas, 22, Rolian Torres, 20, and James Lee Smith Edwards, 22, were arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of controlled substances (heroin, cocaine, mushrooms)

Drug trafficking (Fentanyl)

1st-degree possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

2nd-degree receiving stolen property (additional charge for only Edwards)

In addition to the drugs, officers discovered four firearms, one reported stolen from Anniston, Alabama, and an undisclosed amount of US currency.

