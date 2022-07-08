COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 3-vehicle wreck has left lanes blocked on Macon Road in Columbus.

The incident happened near the intersection of Macon Road and University Avenue.

3-vehicle wreck leaves lanes blocked on Macon Rd. in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

The wreck involves a car, an SUV and a Columbus Consolidated Government garbage truck.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the wreck and if there are any major injuries.

Drivers should expect traffic delays.

