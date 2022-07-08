Business Break
‘All Hands on Deck’ holds first meeting for city-wide cleanup initiative

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus residents came together to find answers to the litter and illegal dumping issues plaguing the city.

It was the first meeting of a new effort called ‘All Hands on Deck,’ spearheaded by Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin.

Public Works, Inspection and Codes, Keep Columbus Beautiful, METRA, Parks and Recreation and other organizations gathered with citizens to hear their concerns.

They talked about how the city can assist the residents in getting their neighborhood cleaned with the assistance of the city.

That could include making clean-up kits available to the community and the city to pick up debris.

“We’re looking to other neighborhoods to come in and do the same thing. We want to make sure that Columbus that we as residents and people who live here you know this is our home town and so we want it to look good and It’s going to take everybody to make that happen,” said Goodwin.

The organizations plan to have more meetings like this in the future. However, they say it will take ‘All Hands on Deck’ to make this happen.

