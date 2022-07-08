Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City of Columbus waives owner return fees for pets through July 10

(Pixabay)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is waiving owner return fees to collect their pets from until July 10.

The city is waiving the fees because during holidays, fireworks can cause some pets to wander off.

“We understand the situation as far as animals and them being fearful when they hear the fireworks and they take off - and often times, animals that typically would not run probably will,” said Michelle Brown Mang, Deputy Director of Public Works. “We’re just waiving the fees for people that want to come in and collect their animals if they’ve been impounded or picked up.”

After July 10, the fees will continue - depending if the dog is spayed or neutered or not. If your pet is not spayed or neutered the following fees apply:

  • First impoundment fee is $95
  • Second is $125 and it stays on the books at that amount for two years

If your pet is fixed, the following fees apply:

  • First impoundment fee is $50
  • Second is $75
  • Third is $100 for two years

So far 18 dogs have been returned to their owners. In the past 10 days, 175 animals have been impounded.

Animal Care and Control is open Monday through Saturday from 12 - 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Department of Labor
Settlement reached with GA Department of Labor over handling of unemployment
Muscogee County employee arrested for theft of over $10,000 in property tax payments
Muscogee County employee arrested for theft of over $10,000 in property tax payments
Benning Hill Park
Man ID’d after body found at Benning Hills Park in Columbus
Officers arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect, accomplice in Muscogee County
Officers arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect, accomplice in Muscogee County
Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park will join Publix and other tenants at Bradley Park Square.
Urban Air Adventure Park to open Columbus location

Latest News

Auburn Knights to kickoff annual festivities this weekend
Auburn Knights to kickoff annual festivities this weekend
‘All Hands on Deck’ holds first meeting for city-wide cleanup initiative
Daughter, mother organization honors Columbus teachers with dinner
Daughter, mother organization honors Columbus teachers with dinner
‘Jobs for Life’ holds first graduation at Asbury United Methodist Church in Columbus