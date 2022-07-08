City of Columbus waives owner return fees for pets through July 10

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is waiving owner return fees to collect their pets from until July 10.

The city is waiving the fees because during holidays, fireworks can cause some pets to wander off.

“We understand the situation as far as animals and them being fearful when they hear the fireworks and they take off - and often times, animals that typically would not run probably will,” said Michelle Brown Mang, Deputy Director of Public Works. “We’re just waiving the fees for people that want to come in and collect their animals if they’ve been impounded or picked up.”

After July 10, the fees will continue - depending if the dog is spayed or neutered or not. If your pet is not spayed or neutered the following fees apply:

First impoundment fee is $95

Second is $125 and it stays on the books at that amount for two years

If your pet is fixed, the following fees apply:

First impoundment fee is $50

Second is $75

Third is $100 for two years

So far 18 dogs have been returned to their owners. In the past 10 days, 175 animals have been impounded.

Animal Care and Control is open Monday through Saturday from 12 - 5 p.m.

