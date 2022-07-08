Business Break
Daughter, mother organization honors Columbus teachers with dinner
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An upcoming seventh-grader, Victoria Watson, thrives on helping others in the community with her organization Beautifully Hued.

She and her mother, Pamela Watson, founded the organization after a young girl told her that Black people were mean and dirty.

Beautifully Hued promotes diversity and inclusivity and aims to educate, empower and inspire girls worldwide to love themselves.

On July 7, Victoria shed light on hard-working teachers in the community.

After being the recipient of a grant from the Southern Black Girl and Women Consortium, she was able to host a dinner at Mabelas for five teachers.

“These wonderful teachers who have taught students during this pandemic, and it’s been really hard all the students and especially the teachers, so I wanted to acknowledge and celebrate them for all the wonderful things that they had done,” said Victoria.

Her mother, Pamela, added, “To know that Victoria at such a young age has committed herself to doing work in the community, we teach our children that community service is very important and to know that she wants to encourage uplift and make people happy and make the community better is really, really refreshing.”

In October, Beautifully Hued will host a girls’ empowerment brunch with special guest speakers and activities.

