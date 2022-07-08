Family of Kendrick Engram, Jr. holds public body viewing at Lamb Funeral Home in Columbus
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends gathered to say their goodbyes to three-year-old Kendrick Engram, Jr., at a body viewing held at Lamb Funeral Home in Columbus.
Engram was found dead inside a vehicle in Wendy’s parking lot on Wynnton Road almost two weeks ago.
The viewing was open to the public from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 8 on Buena Vista Road.
His homegoing service will be held tomorrow at noon at Kingdom Power Community Church of Love on 2nd Avenue.
