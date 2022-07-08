Business Break
Family of Kendrick Engram, Jr. holds public body viewing at Lamb Funeral Home in Columbus

Balloon release held for Columbus toddler found dead in hot car
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends gathered to say their goodbyes to three-year-old Kendrick Engram, Jr., at a body viewing held at Lamb Funeral Home in Columbus.

Engram was found dead inside a vehicle in Wendy’s parking lot on Wynnton Road almost two weeks ago.

The viewing was open to the public from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 8 on Buena Vista Road.

His homegoing service will be held tomorrow at noon at Kingdom Power Community Church of Love on 2nd Avenue.

