Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Family, supporters hold send-off for Pioneer Little League team in Columbus

((Source: Facebook, Pioneer Little League))
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A send-off for the Pioneer Little League was held as the girls’ senior team heads to Georgia’s State Competition.

Family and supporters sent the team off in style on the morning of July 8 from Britt David Park.

Cars were lined up, and the team decorated vehicles before heading out.

Coaches told us that they were excited about this team due to their hard work on and off the field.

“I‘m just proud of every one of these girls. They became such a family. They worked very hard, and I just know we’ll take it at state,” said Bryan Miller.

Best wishes to the team!

If you have a little one looking to join the Pioneer Little League, registration is open starting August 1 through 15.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Department of Labor
Settlement reached with GA Department of Labor over handling of unemployment
Muscogee County employee arrested for theft of over $10,000 in property tax payments
Muscogee County employee arrested for theft of over $10,000 in property tax payments
Benning Hill Park
Man ID’d after body found at Benning Hills Park in Columbus
Officers arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect, accomplice in Muscogee County
Officers arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect, accomplice in Muscogee County
Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park will join Publix and other tenants at Bradley Park Square.
Urban Air Adventure Park to open Columbus location

Latest News

Pacelli names Adam Thomas head baseball coach
Pacelli names Adam Thomas head baseball coach
Two Phenix City youth baseball teams head to regionals
Two Phenix City youth baseball teams head to regionals
Harris County, Pioneer earn final two titles at District 8 Tournament
Harris County, Pioneer earn final two titles at District 8 Tournament
Tony Rasmus. (Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM)
UPDATE: Russell Co. High School baseball coach speaks on criminal charges