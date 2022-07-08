Family, supporters hold send-off for Pioneer Little League team in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A send-off for the Pioneer Little League was held as the girls’ senior team heads to Georgia’s State Competition.

Family and supporters sent the team off in style on the morning of July 8 from Britt David Park.

Cars were lined up, and the team decorated vehicles before heading out.

Coaches told us that they were excited about this team due to their hard work on and off the field.

“I‘m just proud of every one of these girls. They became such a family. They worked very hard, and I just know we’ll take it at state,” said Bryan Miller.

Best wishes to the team!

If you have a little one looking to join the Pioneer Little League, registration is open starting August 1 through 15.

