Has crime decreased in the Chattahoochee Valley?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In 2021, Columbus had 72 homicides. This year things are looking a bit different for the Chattahoochee Valley.

“And we are seeing a slight decline in crimes that have been perpetrated this year versus the same time period last year,” said Mayor Skip Henderson.

According to Mayor Skip Henderson, the city is down fifty-one percent in homicides compared to last year. However, even with this decrease, they still have work to do, says Henderson.

“It shows that a concerted effort with the police with the organizations that provide opportunities for kids, the school district and our Sheriff’s Office all working together it’s having some kind of positive impact.”

Organizations providing opportunities for teens in our area may have played a role in the recent decrease in crime.

CEO of the Boys and Girls Club Rodney Close said, “It took a village to raise kids, including myself, whether it was football coaches, whether it was the church what was the pastor the neighbor that was watching out and really telling on you when you were doing wrong.”

The Boys and Girls Club is hosting a citywide teen leadership summit to provide a positive forum for conversation and fun to help end violence among the youth in our community.

They are hosting this event for both Columbus and Phenix city to get teens on the right path.

“So it’s exposing kids to the possibilities. Some kids have never left Columbus, and that’s something we gotta do. We gotta really show them things that are bigger than what they imagine they would be and how they could play a role in it. So for us, you know we don’t we don’t wanna take the credit we just wanna help and so inspire educate our young people so they can become productive citizens in Columbus.’'

From actors to athletes like Michael Jordan and Hulk Hogan, they all share one similar thing besides success. They started on the right path at a Boys and Girls Club.

Suppose you have a teen and would like to get them involved. The organization will hold the summit on July 21 through 22.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.