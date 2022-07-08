Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘I’m at the mercy of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’: Autopsy delays impacting Muscogee County morgue

(KALB)
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While violent crime is down lately in the Fountain City, officials say the county morgue is still overflowing. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the problem is leading to delays with autopsy results.

He says the county morgue can hold eight bodies. But, he says they responded to 1,250 death investigations last year alone. Last year’s record-homicide rate is a huge factor. But, Bryan says they also sometimes respond to death investigations from surrounding areas like Chattahoochee and Stewart Counties.

“The bad part about it is these families, you know they’re grieving the whole time. And they’re having to tolerate the time element before they can have a service for their loved one and show closure,” said Bryan.

Bryan says outside of Atlanta - Columbus has the most deaths than any other city in the state of Georgia. Bodies across Muscogee County are transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab in Decatur. Bryan says the problem has gotten so out of hand, they’ve had to hold bodies longer. He says when he was first elected in the office in 2013, there were five crime labs. But due to budget cuts, two of those labs were closed.

“I’m apologetic to the families, but I’m at the mercy of the GBI, Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office. I can’t push him to do anything any different,” said Bryan.

He’s told his deputies to be very selective about which bodies to transport for an autopsy first. For example, homicides and suspicious deaths involving people under 40 without primary care go first. He adds the problem has even impacted the family of three-year-old Kendrick Engram Jr., the little boy who was found dead in a hot car at a Columbus restaurant last Sunday.

“Funeral homes are calling us. Funeral homes are complaining about the condition that the bodies are coming back in,” said Bryan. “When I took office in 2013, we did 626 Death investigations. We had 26 homicides. Last year we did 1,250 death investigations, we had 70 homicides. This year, we’re 20 homicides, and we’re having less homicide.”

But, he says homicides are only a small portion of the death investigations they respond to on a daily basis. On average, there are 70 suicides, accidental deaths and overdoses across the county each year.

Bryan says they are currently looking for additional space. He also mentioned delays with toxicology reports, which he says can take three or four months to come back.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park will join Publix and other tenants at Bradley Park Square.
Urban Air Adventure Park to open Columbus location
Officers arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect, accomplice in Muscogee County
Officers arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect, accomplice in Muscogee County
Georgia Department of Labor
Settlement reached with GA Department of Labor over handling of unemployment
Benning Hill Park
Man ID’d after body found at Benning Hills Park in Columbus
Explosion detonated at controversial Georgia Guidestones monument.
Georgia Guidestones demolished after explosion

Latest News

‘All Hands on Deck’ holds first meeting for city-wide cleanup initiative
Daughter, mother organization honors Columbus teachers with dinner
Daughter, mother organization honors Columbus teachers with dinner
‘Jobs for Life’ holds first graduation at Asbury United Methodist Church in Columbus
Has crime decreased in the Chattahoochee Valley?