‘Jobs for Life’ holds first graduation at Asbury United Methodist Church in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends gathered at the Asbury United Methodist Church to celebrate a new group of graduates.

July 7, the inaugural graduation for the first 11 graduates in the Jobs for Life program was held.

Jobs for Life’s mission statement is to understand what employers are looking for -- how to communicate better results and create resumes, goals, and vocational plans.

Students get 11 weeks’ worth of personal financial coaching, relationship skills training and paid opportunities to practice these skills on the job.

“When we see our students come and grow throughout the course of the 11 weeks, it makes me it makes all of the facilitators very, very proud and excited for them and for their future,” said Program Manager Kristen Baker.

Graduates and attendees were pleased to hear encouraging words from Mayor Skip Henderson as they move on in their journey.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.