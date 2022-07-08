Business Break
Make Morning Plans to Beat the Afternoon Rain this Weekend

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
POP 7 Day WTVM
POP 7 Day WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Definitely feeling the heat again today in the Valley as the National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for our area that lasts until 7:00 pm tonight. Showers will sporadically roll through our area the rest of the evening which will help cool off the cities/towns that see the rain. Saturday is going to be hot as well as temperatures will be back in the 90s, starting the morning off partly sunny before the clouds move in bringing the afternoon/evening showers once again.  We will see this same pattern come Sunday, but a cold front north of the Chattahoochee Valley is making its way south that’s going to bring a larger coverage of rain for our area.  This front is not going to cool us much but we may see the 28-day 90-degree heat streak come to an end as we are expected to stay in the upper 80s.  Looking ahead to the work week, the same summertime afternoon/evening showers pattern persists all week.  Temperatures will stay in the low 90s and the humid conditions are going to “stick” around.

