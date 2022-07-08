Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika man sentenced to 10 years in prison after federal gun conviction

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following a federal gun conviction.

On Thursday, July 7, 43-year-old Thaddeus Dimarggio Holstick, of Opelika, was sentenced to 120 months - or 10 years - in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to Holstick’s plea agreement and other court records, in June of 2020, an officer with the Opelika Police Department saw Holstick inside a convenience store having an argument with another man. 

Holstick and the other man eventually went outside and starting fighting. The OPD officer ordered the men to stop and, while attempting to separate them, saw a handgun tucked into Holstick’s waistband. Holstick has multiple felony convictions and is prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm.

Following his prison sentence, Holstick will be on supervised release for three years.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Department of Labor
Settlement reached with GA Department of Labor over handling of unemployment
Benning Hill Park
Man ID’d after body found at Benning Hills Park in Columbus
Officers arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect, accomplice in Muscogee County
Officers arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect, accomplice in Muscogee County
Muscogee County employee arrested for theft of over $10,000 in property tax payments
Muscogee County employee arrested for theft of over $10,000 in property tax payments
Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park will join Publix and other tenants at Bradley Park Square.
Urban Air Adventure Park to open Columbus location

Latest News

Auburn Knights to kickoff annual festivities this weekend
Auburn Knights to kickoff annual festivities this weekend
Auburn Knights to kickoff annual festivities this weekend
Auburn Knights to kickoff annual festivities this weekend
3-vehicle wreck leaves lanes blocked on Macon Rd. in Columbus
3-vehicle wreck leaves lanes blocked on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Hit or miss showers and storms Friday with more over the weekend giving us some heat relief.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go