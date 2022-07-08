Opelika man sentenced to 10 years in prison after federal gun conviction

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following a federal gun conviction.

On Thursday, July 7, 43-year-old Thaddeus Dimarggio Holstick, of Opelika, was sentenced to 120 months - or 10 years - in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to Holstick’s plea agreement and other court records, in June of 2020, an officer with the Opelika Police Department saw Holstick inside a convenience store having an argument with another man.

Holstick and the other man eventually went outside and starting fighting. The OPD officer ordered the men to stop and, while attempting to separate them, saw a handgun tucked into Holstick’s waistband. Holstick has multiple felony convictions and is prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm.

Following his prison sentence, Holstick will be on supervised release for three years.

