Pattern starting to change; Stormier at times through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After fewer storms and extra heat/humidity the last couple days, the setup is starting to change. Friday marks our transition day before it turns more unsettled by the weekend. For Friday, it will turn partly cloudy. Hot and sultry with highs mostly between 91 and 95, feeling like 100 to 105 degrees. A couple showers may pop up around midday but the best chance for showers and storms comes from 2 to 9 PM ET; we’re expecting around 40% coverage so the storms will still be very much hit or miss as they drop down from the north. More clouds than sun are expected for the weekend. That rain coverage peaks at 50-70% both days so everyone should get wet once, if not more, as waves of storms move in from the north and west. Some of those could be strong or even severe packing tremendous rainfall in a short amount of time and/or gusty winds. Keep in mind, rain is anticipated even outside the normal afternoon/early evening timeframe and the storms may be a bit more organized or in somewhat of a line than a typical summer weekend. As it stands, the best opportunity comes after 10 AM ET Saturday, but there will still be dry time even during the afternoon so it won’t be a washout. Some may get their stormiest weather Saturday evening - Sunday morning with more scattered storms expected Sunday afternoon and evening. Regardless, keep the umbrella handy. Highs Saturday should be mostly in the low 90s; mid to upper 80s may be more of the general idea Sunday. A chance of showers and storms will be around each next week it appears with some days being more active than others. Stay tuned as we continue to refine the forecast with the latest data.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.