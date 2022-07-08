Business Break
Postal mailboxes being sealed due to mail theft in Columbus

(Nati Harnik | AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people send mail and bills through the blue boxes you see at post offices and other parking lots, but now they’ve been involved in a flurry of thefts in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Now, a number of those blue boxes have been taped up and cannot be used in the city.

Columbus police say people have been stealing out of the postal boxes lately.

A financial crimes investigator tells us that millions of dollars have been potentially stolen this year due to thieves getting personal information from envelopes, leading to daily counterfeit checks.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Muscogee County employee arrested for theft of over $10,000 in property tax payments
Officers arrest 'most wanted' suspect, accomplice in Muscogee County
