Postal mailboxes being sealed due to mail theft in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people send mail and bills through the blue boxes you see at post offices and other parking lots, but now they’ve been involved in a flurry of thefts in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Now, a number of those blue boxes have been taped up and cannot be used in the city.

Columbus police say people have been stealing out of the postal boxes lately.

A financial crimes investigator tells us that millions of dollars have been potentially stolen this year due to thieves getting personal information from envelopes, leading to daily counterfeit checks.

